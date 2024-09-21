Homicide in China Spring, suspect on the loose

CHINA SPRING, Texas(KXXV) — On Saturday morning, the China Spring Fire Department posted on social media asking for help in locating a homicide suspect. The department asked residents in China Spring and the surrounding neighborhoods to look out for anyone who looked suspicious and to contact the McLennan County Sheriff's Office with any information.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara tells 25 News a woman was killed, and the suspect fled the scene. Investigators are at a house in the 1500 block of Old China Spring Road, which is possibly connected to the case.

A helicopter is being used to look for the suspect. The sheriff's office is unable to provide us with a description of the suspect at this time, and the cause of death is unknown. One neighbor tells us the people living inside the home kept to themselves.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.