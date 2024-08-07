Hillsboro resident wants city to change laws for business owners

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Rhett Reddell, the owner of Health and Fitness, wants the City of Hillsboro to make some changes to its ordinance for business owners.

Rhett Reddell's signage advertisement goes against Hillsboro's ordinance

Reddell wants the city to revisit the city ordinance

"No, you're good to go don't need a permit," said Rhett Reddell, owner of Health and Fitness.

After hearing those words Reddell thought he had the green light to sell ad space on the back of his building.

"So I presume we didn't need a permit for these signs as well. I wouldn't have ever imagined that we needed some permit for the signs," said Reddell.

Turns out, he did. And he found out in an interesting way…

"We get a call from the police department and they asked 'Do we have a permit for the sign?' My wife said 'no didn't know that we needed one'," said Reddell.

Reddell was given a verbal warning stating he violated the city's off-premise signage which falls under a 17-year-old ordinance. A city planning official told me he's not sure if Reddell received a written notice. But, he is sure Reddell violated the ordinance.

"Based upon what I was looking at and what others were interpreting, that section yes. However, I am curious about what he noticed in the ordinance and I want to keep an open mind," Richard Reinhardt, planning official of The City of Hillsboro.

Reddell stood before the city council and questioned the exempt section of the ordinance.

Reddell wants to know the difference between permanent and temporary signage. City council couldn't provide an answer at the meeting but Reinhardt said the city is always open to revisit the ordinance.

"There might be things in there that are confusing or that are contradictory, that need to be looked at, and I want to say that there's not. Again, I want to have an open mind and work with the community in as much as possible to address that," said Reinhardt.

"This fight tonight is so that someone else down the road doesn't have to do it," said Reddell.

