Hillsboro resident responds to letter from the water department

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — “I knew it was something wrong with the water all the time — I’ve been complaining about it for the past 20 years," said long-time Hillsboro resident, Michael Harden.

Michael Harden lived off Matthew street on the south side of Hillsboro for two decades — he is one of hundreds who received a letter from the Hillsboro Water Department about a notice of unknown service line material.

“They say it’s unknown material well how come they can’t check it and see what the unknown is but they want us to pay for it — that’s what I have a problem with why should we citizens have to pay for something that they’ve already known about," Harden said.

According to the city manager, the water department tested the water and found the vast majority of the pipes do not contain lead.

However, the water was found to contain levels of copper, cast iron, and PVC.

The city is asking residents to get their water tested because city manager Megan Henderson said the city only responsible for the lines from the water main to the meter.

However, it's the homeowner's responsibility from the meter to the house, but Harden said it’s unfair to the residents of Hillsboro.

“What about the children? We got children coming up here what about them?", he said.

"We don't want them sick and we have older people here and they can’t do nothing about it."

Many Hillsboro residents didn’t want to go on camera, but one local business owner shared she had to shut down her business for three days because their water was brown and she was unable to serve customers under those conditions.

Others say they suspect lead in their pipes and refuse to drink water from the tap. For Harden, the water issues trickling down to his pockets.

“My water bill was $83 and this month it was $128 which is high — and then the late charges from $25 to $75," Harden said.

Water rates in Hillsboro are up by 15 percent, but Harden said he fears it will go up more.

“Then it’s supposed to go up again to 24 percent maybe — that’s awful high," he said.

