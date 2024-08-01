Hillsboro could see growth in businesses downtown

HILLSBORO, Texas — The City of Hillsboro is described by some business owners as diverse and this, along with other factors, can help the city attract new businesses.



"We're such a small town but we do need the growth," said Susan Shewmake, owner of Finished Seamed Boutique.

If you ask Susan Shewmake, Hillsboro is different. But like many other communitie, they need local support to keep the doors open for local businesses.

"We need the people to come downtown and support us. One thing I've been saying over and over is, to come downtown and support small businesses. Start here and then go from there," said Shewmake.

The city agrees with Susan's take on the local economy.

"Economic Development Corporation has assisted four new companies in recent years to come to Hillsboro. One of those is actively working with the city audit expansion plan. Others are exploring it," said Jessica Trew, Economic Director of the Economic Development Corporation of Hillsboro.

According to Data USA between 2021 and 2022 the population of Hillsboro grew from 8,193 to 8,281.

The median household income also jumped almost 10%.

Reporter: Where do you see Hillsboro's business in five years?

"Five years from now? There's going to be a lot more people for sure with the houses. I'm hoping downtown will grow and have more businesses fill in the stores that had to close for illness or what or moving or whatever. Open up some of the businesses and just be there for the community," said Shewmake.

Reporter: How important is business here to the residents of Hillsboro?

"Our downtown businesses and in other parts of town are the heart of the community. These shop owners are our neighbors and friends and they're such an active part," said Trew.

Shewmake sees the support and tells me she's been seeing a new demographic of people coming into her shop.

"Men, like yesterday we had a judge come in with his shirts that need to be fixed. We had police officers come in with their uniforms or their personal things items are finding out it's comfortable to come in here and have their alterations," said Shewmake.

