Restaurant closures in Hillsboro and other neighborhoods linked to lawsuit

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Local Dairy Queen locations in our surrounding neighborhood are closing. We talked to customers to see how they feel about the food chain closing, and look into what led up to the decision.



Hillsboro Dairy Queen located on Corsicana Highway closed earlier this month

Customers may have to travel farther to eat at a Dairy Queen

Locations closed as a result of a lawsuit between the franchisee and American Dairy Queen Corporation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I love going there for some blizzards, I love going there for some ice cream," said Dairy Queen fan, Alessandra Diaz.

Alessandra Diaz works across the street from Dairy Queen. Walking there on her lunch break was an easy commute. But with this location now closed, that's no longer an option.

“I was very disappointed. It was very convenient and for our guests as well it was a really good recommendation if they were looking for something quick and easy…it was right across the street," said Diaz.

This restaurant and 24 other Texas locations closed as a result of a lawsuit between the franchisee and American Dairy Queen Corporation.

Earlier this month, a Dairy Queen employee posted about the restaurant closure on social media thanking customers for their support. But Diaz isn’t the only one feeling the burn from the loss of this fast-food spot.

When our 25News crew asked Jerry Vinyard what they found out when he pulled up to the Dairy Queen, this was his response:

"It was closed except for the drive-thru," said customer Jerry Vinyard.

But there is more to the story.

When our crews checked out the restaurant, 25 News found several signs on the doors for an Application for Tax Search and Seizure warrant filed by Hill County. It states there are unpaid property taxes for February, March, and April. We reached out to Hill County for more information but did not get a call back before deadline.

Watch Chantale dig into the reason behind the closures:

Fast food chain shuts down for good

The Hillsboro location is not the only Dairy Queen shutting its doors. The location in Hewitt also shuttered. Our crews reached out to the franchisee, which owns all 25 of the closed restaurants, but we have not heard back as of Wednesday afternoon.

Both Hillsboro and Hewitt locations are listed on an auction website, but in the meantime, Diaz said she has to drive farther to get her blizzard fix.

“For a Dairy Queen I'm not sure what the next one is maybe 30 minutes away in Waco," said Diaz.

Follow Chantale on social media!