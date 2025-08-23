Residents in Whitney are fighting for the future of Lake Whitney

WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV) — The Brazos River Authority setting the record straight about misinformation in a report they released Thursday — addressing concerns that residents believe Lake Whitney would be lowered permanently — and the water would be used for a data center.

The BRA said these claims are both false.

This following a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers meeting regarding Lake Whitney water use due to a growing population.

Derek Snow has lived with the view of Lake Whitney in his backyard for 25 years, and he wants to keep it that way.

“We are completely against the Corps lowering the lake level," he said.

“It’s a safe sanctuary for them because no animals can get to them. A lot of people are concerned that when the lake drops and stays down for a long time coons, coyotes will be over to go over there and just rector," said Snow.

Snow said the levels could get even worse during drought — and has concerns about wildlife — like birds.

Snow isn’t alone in his fight to get answers on Lake Whitney.

Amy Teal, a city council member for Whitney, has concerns as well.

"You’ve got a lot of downstream interest with water rights. In the state of Texas, there are a lot of people with water permits going back to the 1920s. In the state of Texas, water rights, drawing rights from the river, is a huge deal and right of access gets super complex," said Teal.

Our 25News reporter, Chantale Belefanti, reached out to the Brazos River Authority, and they provided the following statement:

"The Brazos basin, like many areas of Texas, is experiencing tremendous population growth. As a major wholesale water provider, the BRA is charged with developing water supplies to meet the needs of a population that is expected to double by 2080. By studying the current use of the water held in the reservoir and determining if the supply might be changed or “reallocated,” the Whitney Lake Reallocation Study presents a unique opportunity to develop a substantial additional water supply for the local area, the region, and the basin. Based on the reallocation option chosen in the draft study, this can be done without the need for expensive construction or acquiring property, while also having no effect on Lake Whitney’s flood control function and having minimal, if not beneficial, effects on the other uses of the reservoir, such as hydroelectric generation and recreation. The concern about lake levels is addressed in the study, with data indicating that the overall effect would be minimal, less than 1 foot on average, and in fact, levels would be higher than historical averages dating back from the early 1970s through 2014."

Snow attended the initial meeting but wants to be heard further.

“We want to have a voice and to understand what they’re doing, what they’re doing," said Snow.

We reached out to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but we haven't heard back yet.

