Local volunteers making a difference in the lives of local veterans

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Veterans at Veterans One Stop appreciate the volunteers who help serve at the nonprofit. The volunteers not only consistently show up, but they also help inspire local veterans to pursue their dreams.

"They help us be what we need to be humble," said Alfred Battle, a local veteran who spends time at Veterans One Stop.

The “they” Alfred Battle is referring to are the volunteers at the Veterans One Stop in Waco.

“They tell you the truth and they’re honest with you and they’re honest with you. I’m a little stubborn and hard-headed, but God is using them to chip that away," said Battle.

For Battle, the godsend of a volunteer is Judy Granger. For about nine years, Judy has been volunteering with the Veterans One Stop.

She dedicates time to keep the nonprofit running every week —especially during its annual Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s a blessing to me to be able to serve them every day that we do. To be able to thank them again for their wonderful service…their dedication that they did for America," said Judy Granger, a volunteer at Veterans One Stop.

She comes from a family of veterans who are among the millions working to keep our country.

Judy believes it’s her duty to serve those who served in the military since she couldn’t serve our country herself.

“But I thank God every day that I can sit down in my home at night and have a comfortable, safe place to be, and I credit that not to politics, not to what anybody is doing now, but I credit most all of it to my veterans," Granger said.

At the Veterans One Stop, her work isn't going unnoticed.

“It’s almost like an angle type task to give your time to someone difficult to work with," said James Dorsey, a veteran who attends Veterans One Stop.

If you would like to volunteer at Veterans One Stop, click here or call 254-297-7171.

