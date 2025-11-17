Baylor fans speak up about athletic director Mack Rhoades

WACO, TX (KXXV) — Baylor University's athletic director, Mack Rhoades, is on a leave of absence. Baylor fans are speaking up about Rhoades and the football team.



Mack Rhoades took a leave of absence on Thursday.

New allegations don't involve the football team.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s not super shocking that there were cracks that were forming," said Josh Carson.

Josh Carson, a Baylor fan, said Baylor University’s Athletic Director, Mack Rhoades, taking a leave of absence was a little erratic.

“It’s definitely uncharted times, and we don’t know what’s going to come next, so there’s uncertainty," said Carson.

The university stated in a press release to 25 News that the leave was for personal reasons. Recently, new allegations surfaced involving Rhoades that don’t involve the football team.

Mark Montgomery, another Baylor fan, said the focus should be on the football team.

“We keep hope alive, Baylor Bears, so we’re going to go out there and we’re going to cheer for them, and hope things turn out well for us," said Montgomery.

And when it comes to Rhoades...

“You know I’m not going to let it get us down, Mack Rhoades has done a whole lot for the university, and I want to keep it on the up," said Montgomery.

Carson has someone in mind to replace Rhoades.

“So, I hope that we hire Jeramiah Dickey, a fantastic man, who’s been here before. He’s done a fantastic job at Boise State, and I think he’ll be a great fit to fill in pretty quickly if that is the case and we let go of Mack," said Carson.

