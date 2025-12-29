Local volunteers help to feed those in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Central Texas Food Bank helped to feed residents in Temple. Several volunteers helped to



“Close to two and a half hours, I think," said 15-year-old Haddon Henzelka, a volunteer with the Central Texas Food Bank.

Haddon Henzelka spent his Saturday morning volunteering with the Central Texas Food Bank.

But this isn’t his first rodeo. Haddon has volunteered to help feed others with his mother for the past two years. The need in his own backyard, Central Texas, has taught him a thing or two.

“It’s really opened my eyes to how many people need help. I feel like I’m a small part, but it feels good to be able to contribute to this," Haddon said.

Haddon is one of many volunteers helping to feed our neighbors in Temple. Within the past year, the Central Texas Food Bank has helped to feed thousands of families. One in five neighbors experiences food insecurity.

And it's keeping those like Haddon busy who understand the weight of asking for help.

“We get to help people with their food necessities because it’s not always something that you can just reach out for," Haddon said.

Central Texas Food Bank understands that food insecurities also take place after the holidays. According to their report, more than 18% of Central Texans experience food insecurity -- a higher number than what the state of Texas as a whole faces.

The feeling Haddon gets from helping these local neighbors is why he continues to volunteer.

“It makes me feel really great that I get to help those in need," Haddon said.

