One education board member talks about school ratings and how students are impacted

Connally ISD received another failing rating from TEA

Evelyn Brooks, education board member, explains how

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“In my opinion, we are dealing with a civil rights issue," said Evelyn Brooks, an education board member for the Texas State Board of Education.

Evelyn Brooks serves on the Texas State Board of Education for a handful of our local districts.

After Connally ISD received its consecutive D rating from the TEA, 25News spoke with Brooks about what could be impacting the scores across our schools.

She points to diversity within each district.

“Students are going to be different because the needs are going to be different, the backgrounds are different. I might have a higher homeless rate in a district, I might have a rate where students just come from more single-parent families," Brooks said.

Brooks also said demographics can play a role in overall school ratings.

“When it comes to developing a rating system, those demographics can lower or increase a rating score. The question is, is providing an equal opportunity for all students from all districts within the state of Texas?" Brooks said.

Brooks also believes that reaching the needs of every student on an academic level can make a difference.

“Where they are not receiving punitive measures for simply being in a community that they have no control over," Brooks said.

