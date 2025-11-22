Local pantry, Community Hope Box, grows with help of residents

SPEEGLEVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — A few cans, cereal, pasta and peanut butter can add finishing touches to a meal. The Community Hope Box in Speegleville helps to feed families and put food on the table.



Residents add to the pantry to help feed other neighbors

The Community Hope Box has taught Crosby about the power of her community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“You might have to go all the way to Waco to get them, and that’s inconvenient," said resident Taylor Crawford.

Taylor Crawford said she would rather drive two minutes instead of 15 to get food.

“Something as huge as building a box, like building the whole box, I feel like that’s huge, but I don’t know, I think it’s perfect, it came at the right time as well," said Crawford.

For the past few weeks, Crawford and her Speegleville neighbors have been enjoying the community hope box. I first shared this story with you a few weeks ago. Since then founder, Diana Crosby, moved from using bins to having a full pantry.

It's all being done out of the goodness of her heart to help feed her neighbors. Residents are also pitching in to help Diana with food and money to support the hope box.

But the movement is infectious.

Neighbors are catching the love bug. They stop by and take, but they also help refill the pantry.

“Okay, this is meant to be in this community. So, I spent some time and built a permanent fixture, and so this is going to be here long term. It’s really been so heartwarming, neighbors helping other neighbors," said Diana Crosby, founder of The Community Hope Box.

And for those like Crawford who have toddlers, it’s making a difference in their lives.

“Pastas…things like that, my first son has ADHD, and he has some sensory sensitivities, so it can be harder to go to normal food pantries, and they don’t have anything he would eat, honestly," said Crawford.

Crawford isn't the only one taking notice of the good work Diana is doing. So is her granddaughter, who’s getting a first-hand look at what it means to love others you don’t know.

“She’s trying to make the world a better place, but it’s hard in this community that we have right now. It’s a big thing for me because she’s my grandma and I look up to her," said Brooklyn Crosby.

Follow Chantale on social media!