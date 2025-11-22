Baylor students speak up after Mack Rhoades resigns

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Athletic director Mack Rhoades has officially resigned. Baylor students expressed how they felt.



Rhoades recently took a leave of absence.

Recent allegations are not related to the football team.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I know he’s been here since 2016, and I just hope this was the right move for Baylor and the athletic department," said Baylor student Blake Orozco.

On Thursday, Baylor University announced that Athletic Director Mack Rhoades resigned. One Baylor student said he’s shocked.

"What does the football team mean to you?" said 25 News reporter Chantale Belefanti.

"It means a lot, this is my first year here, and the spirit is really incredible, and I’m very proud of the school already, and I can’t wait to see what happens in my next three years here," Orozco said.

But another student said he's not surprised.

“It’s definitely a shock because he hasn’t been here that long, but how our football team has been playing out and how our basketball team has not been advancing as far as the March Madness tournaments, it’s not coming as a complete shock, but I can definitely see the reason behind it," said Baylor student Liam Dunn.

In a statement to 25 News, Rhoades' leave of absence was for personal reasons.

Reports after he went on leave surfaced, saying this involved issues not related to the football team.

