Problems to address with your AC now before expected triple-digit temps in Central Texas

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Temperatures could possibly hit triple digits this week.



Give your AC unit a few hours to cool if it has been on all day.

Changing filters often is important for cooling system efficiency.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Recently, it's really hard to get parts," said Selynda Lopez, office manager at Cliett Refrigeration.

Lopez said she knows what happens when you wait too long to get your AC unit fixed.

"Sometimes, have to come from the factory. Sometimes they don't have them in stock. If you wait too long, sometimes it can take two to three weeks for a part. We waited almost eight months for a part at one point," said Lopez.

With a bit of a heat wave expected through Saturday, surviving the heat could be as simple as having a working AC unit, and you don't need to be an expert to know if it needs to be fixed.

"When you notice it's not getting any cooler in the house, that's one sign. It runs a lot. Or your lines are frozen outside, and you can go outside, and you can see that the lines are frozen at that point, you just need to shut it off and call somebody to come out and look at it," said Lopez.

But what about those filters?

"We go out and look over their system and make sure their filters are clean. That's one of the most important parts is to change your filter out, and you find that a lot of people just don't do that," said Lopez.

"A lot of people panic when they see the high temperature, but it will cool off in the evening, so it's more in June and July when it's more detrimental," said Lopez.

