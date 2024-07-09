Hill County Habitat for Humanity builds home for local family

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — After 10 months of hard work, the Hill County Habitat for Humanity will soon be able to turn move the keys to a brand new home for one deserving family.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"People think that a habitat house is a free house and it's not, they actually pay for this house," said David Mojica, Board Member of Hill County Habitat for Humanity.

Hill County Habitat for Humanity is helping some Central Texans make their own place to live — it's a more affordable way for people in need in the community to own a home.

"The difference is we're the mortgage company and we don't charge any interest and their payment is $150 but it usually comes to $500 a month," Moijca said.

The total monthly payment includes home insurance and taxes — Mojica says this is the third home they've built thus far, but their help comes from community members as well.

"It's real important — we're a big family, they go to the same church I go to," said local volunteer, Ranulso Morales.

"It's good to work to help somebody in the church."

Morlaes spent four hours volunteering at the home his friend will one day walk into — Habitat for Humanity needs $120,000 of start-up money to begin building a home.

While they didn't have the total amount, local companies came together to help them finish the job.

Mojica says the organizers know residents rely on them for a better future.

"They need a house to be part of the American dream — she lives with 12 people in a house with her brother and their family and her mother and so that's going to be reduced by four now, so they can have their own home — it's just a wonderful feeling," Morales said.

Morales and Mojica say they're happy to be part of a journey that will lead to home ownership for a family that needs it.

"They're going to be very happy because it's a quality home and they're just excited and happy for them," Morales said.

"We like helping people — our reward is their happy faces," Mojica said.

