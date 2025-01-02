Hill County inmates attacks his own attorney

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — “Someone who acts out in the courtroom will be penalized expeditiously more so," said McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens.

On December 16th, sheriff's deputies said a Hill County inmate violently attacked his attorney in the courtroom, leaving him with serious injuries.

25 News reached out to the Hill County District Attorney's office for a comment on the incident, but they hung up on us. Our reporter sat down with McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens to talk about attacks in the courtroom.

“What we saw in Hill County is not normal behavior," Tetens said. "It's regularly thought of and prepared for by courthouse security."

According to sources, the inmate was led by deputies into a courtroom. The inmate is accused of punching the attorney in the face.

Before the incident, the inmate had gone through several attorneys. 25 News contacted the injured attorney, but he did not want to comment.

Tetens said this isn't the first time he has witnessed unwanted behaviors in the courtroom and that these acts are becoming too common.

“Unfortunately, we're seeing society as a whole, and we are seeing a reduction in the level of respect. And part of those enhanceable offenses because of something that happens in a courtroom is to send a message that respect is still going to be required," Tetens said.

At this point, a new public defender has not been assigned to the inmate to handle the original assault charges against him. It's unclear if he's been charged for the attack on the attorney.

Follow Chantale on social media!