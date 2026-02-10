CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texas is experiencing a dangerous surge in grass fires, with Hill County alone responding to 10 fires in a single day. Hill County emergency officials have declared a disaster and implemented burn bans as dry conditions and strong winds create the perfect storm for rapid fire spread across the region.



Hill County firefighters responded to eight grass fires in a single day Monday, prompting officials to declare a disaster and implement a week-long burn ban.

Regional fire crisis: Bell County has recorded 67 grass fires in the past week, with officials calling it a "definitely high number" that's straining local resources.

Dangerous conditions: Recent winter freezes, strong winds and dry grass are creating ideal fuel conditions for rapid fire spread across Central Texas.

Hill County declares disaster after 10 fires in single day prompt emergency burn ban

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hill County has declared a disaster and implemented a 7-day burn ban after firefighters responded to eight grass fires and two other fires on Monday alone, highlighting dangerous conditions across Central Texas.

Emergency Management Coordinator Chris Jackson said recent winter freezes and windy conditions are fueling the rapid spread of grass fires throughout the region.

"With the winds and the dry conditions and the dead grass, it's just a tremendous fuel to the fires that are started," Jackson said.

The county's burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning activities, including recreational fires and unattended barbecue pits.

"You can't go start a, you know, a barbecue pit that's, you know, with wood or chips or something like that and leave it unattended. The biggest thing is you just don't have a fire right now," Jackson said.

Bell County has experienced similar fire activity, with the county records department reporting 67 grass fires in the past week.

"67 is definitely a high number. I'm hoping it doesn't go higher," said Central Bell County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Kevin Burzesi.

Burzesi warned that seemingly minor actions can spark dangerous fires in current conditions.

"So simple things, flicking a cigarette out the window of a driving car, dragging a chain like off a trailer that maybe hauling some piece of equipment or something, those simple things, have the ability to start these fires," Burzesi said.

Jackson described responding to a grass fire in Covington, where agencies arrived within 70 seconds but the increased fire activity is straining local resources.

"So when you start having these fires with good intentions, you know, to do prescribed burns or to burn brush, it causes attacks when they deplete our resources and now even more so you can't do it. So the biggest thing we can ask. It's illegal to burn right now. Don't burn because right now it's just too dangerous," Jackson said.

Hill County officials will revisit the burn ban decision next Tuesday. Bell County will implement its own burn ban starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Burzesi emphasized that quick 911 calls lead to better outcomes and reduced property loss during fire emergencies.

You can view a list of current burn bans in Central Texas here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

