Burn bans across Central Texas that are in effect

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — This week multiple counties across the Central Texas region are declaring a burn ban, meaning no outdoor burning is allowed for public safety reasons. Here are the current counties under burn bans.

Bell County

County Judge David Blackburn issued an emergency burn ban for Bell County Tuesday that will take effect Tuesday at 8 p.m., Feb 10. The county's Facebook credits the decision to many heavy fires across the county.

Burleson County

A burn ban was placed on Burleson County Monday, Feb. 9 by county officials.

Burnet County

Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Burnet County entered into a burn ban.

Hill County

Hill County has declared a local disaster and a Disaster Burn Ban for 7 days, effective Feb. 10 at 6 a.m. The disaster burn ban is set to expire on Feb. 17 at 6 a.m. unless ratified by the Commissioners Court.

The counties post says multiple controlled fires have burned out of control and fire calls have been increasing over the last few days and have been exhausting local resources.

Leon County

Leon County went into a burn ban Monday, Feb. 9 starting at 8:30 a.m.

Limestone County

A burn ban is in effect Tuesday, Feb 10 for Limestone County.

Milam County

Milam County issued a burn ban Feb 5 and still remains under the restrictions of no outdoor burning.