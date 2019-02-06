Mariah Williams joined 25 News in February of 2026.

She is a Multimedia Journalist passionate about serving the community through storytelling.

Prior to 25 News, Mariah was a MMJ for KTAB and KRBC in Abilene, Texas. During her time there she also served as a temporary anchor and producer for the weekend newscast.

Mariah graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from Abilene Christian University. There she was the featured Baton Twirler for the Big Purple Marching Band, managing editor and social media director for the Optimist, the university newspaper, and talent for ACUTV.

Mariah is excited to join the 25 News team and tell the stories of Central Texas, continuing her passion of being a voice for others.