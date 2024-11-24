High School football Regional Semi-Final round preview

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The second week of the High School football Regional playoff season is in the books.

Let's see some upcoming matchups for our local teams.

5A

A&M Consolidated's undefeated season remains intact after a tough 10-3 victory over Galveston Ball Thursday night. For the regional semi-final round, Consol will face 9-3 La Porte on Friday, at the Berry Center. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

4A

The La Vega Pirates went over to Magnolia to face the West Orange-Stark Mustangs. They dominated 42-20 and avenged their week three loss to move on and advance. The Pirates are set to clash against the Silsbee Tigers on Friday at Planet Ford stadium.

3A

The Franklin Lions are very much in postseason form. They took down the Diboll Lumberjacks 31-14 to advance. Their opponent has yet to be finalized.

2A

The Marlin Bulldogs continue to play their best football in 2A. The Bulldogs defeated Schulenberg at Hutto on Friday to extend their playoff run under first-year head coach Jeff Rogers. Marlin is set to go against the 11-1 Mason Punchers at Cedar Park.

1A

We also have a rematch of the ages between the 12-0 Abbott Panthers and the 11-1 Aquilla Cougars. The one loss Aquilla has on their record was against Abbott for the district title. Another chapter of this rivalry is soon to start.

