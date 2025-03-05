Here's what you need to know if you sustained roof damage from Tuesday's high winds

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The high winds Central Texas saw Tuesday have caused damage to many of our neighbors’ roofs.

25 News talked to one roofer to find out what you need to know before you file a claim.

Many of you posted videos on Facebook Tuesday showing your neighbors’ shingles flapping in the Texas wind. We talked to the owner of Fischer and Sons Roofing in Marlin, who said he’s received many calls already.

Larry Fischer said, “In some cases the decking was damaged, and many customers say they were just stripped of shingles.”

But beware of scammers.

You hear this every time a storm hits, but Fischer reminds you to watch out for unlicensed companies.

He has some advice for you.

Fischer said, “There are a lot of fly-by-night businesses. I recommend asking for proof of bonding, proof of the company, or the corporation.” He’s heard horror stories of families who scammers have duped.

Fischer said, “I’ve seen a person get their first check from the insurance company, sign it over to them, and never see the roofer again. So you have to watch for scammers.”

So what do you do if you think you have roof damage?

Contact a roofer who will come out, take pictures of your damage, and give you an estimate. Also, contact your insurance company.

“Insurance will cover the damage," Fischer said. "Ensure you keep receipts and tell the insurance company it was the March 4 storm date. They always want to know the date of the loss.”

Fischer reminds you to make that call sooner rather than later because further rains could cause rotting.