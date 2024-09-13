Here's what voters need to know for the District 56 Texas State Representative race

When you head to the polls on November 5, your ballot will have two races for the same state house seat.

This could be confusing, so 25 News reached out to the election administrator, and here’s what you need to know.

If you live in District 56, your ballot will have two races for the house of representative seat.

One race, a special election called by Gov. Greg Abbott, will determine who fills the remaining term through December which was vacated early by retiring State Representative Doc Anderson.

The second District 56 race for the state representative will be for the new term which begins in January.

McLennan County Elections Administrator for Jared Goldsmith says, “The first one is under the state section. That’s the general election. After that section, there will be a special election section and that’s where you’ll find the second race for District 56.”

Entrepreneur Pat Curry will be on the republican ticket for both races.

Curry says, “Being a life-long businessman, I know relationships and rules and the constitution. I’ve been getting into issues and figuring out which committee I want to be on," Curry said.

Curry has property near the border — border security is a big issue for him.

Attorney Erin Shank will be the democratic candidate for both races

"I think it’s important for us to be represented by a lawyer and a woman," Shank said.

She thinks having a lawyer as a state representative is important.

"We need someone who can give effective oral arguments. I just came from a mediation. I know how to take problems and resolve them to fix a problem," she said

So when you get your ballot, don’t be surprised to see two separate District 56 races.

It is possible, but not probable that one candidate could finish out the term and the other candidate could come in in January.

Remember election day is November 5th, but early voting begins on October 21.