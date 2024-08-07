Here's what to know as FEMA deadline is approaching quickly

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV — It’s been more than two months since an EF2 tornado tore through Temple.

25 News spoke to FEMA to find out what to know before the August 15 deadline.

The scene on May 22 after the tornado consisted of toppled trees, damaged homes and debris scattered everywhere.

Since then, FEMA has been handing out millions to homeowners affected by the damage.

FEMA Spokesperson Nikki Gaskins Campbell says, “We want people to know FEMA is on the ground in Texas and we’ll assist as long as we’re needed," said FEMA spokesperson Nikki Gaskins Campbell.

So far FEMA has handed out 223 million dollars — $8.4 million to Bell County alone.

FEMA has helped nearly 91,000 households in the state.

The August 15 deadline to apply for help is fast approaching.

"It’s hard to believe the tornado was months ago, and the deadline is just around the corner," Campbell said.

For those that did not have insurance, make sure to file for assistance.

They’ve been handing out $5,000 to $8,000 per household for everything from renovations, reimbursements and rentals.

For those that do have insurance, but they didn’t cover all of it, make sure to apply as well.

Just remember there is only a little over a week left to apply.

“I’ve traveled all over — it’s been heartbreaking, but we know Texans are strong and FEMA can be a piece to help recover from storms," Campbell said.

The FEMA recovery centers have closed in Bell County, but you can still meet face to face if you want to.

You can find that information at fema.gov — or can call 1-800-621-3362.

Also, go to disaster assistance.gov or download the FEMA app for help.