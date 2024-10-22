Allred’s fundraising lead over Cruz signals potential shift in Texas politics

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The race for Texas senator between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred could change the political landscape in Washington.

So far, Allred has raised more money than Cruz, who has raised 61.3 million; Allred has raised 74.7 million; 25 News talked to election experts to find out what that means.

The Federal Ethics Commission reports the candidates' fundraising totals. Cruz has more cash, with 15.8 million, compared to Allred's 3.4 million.

Baylor University political science professor Pat Flavin discussed what those numbers mean for the election.

"It shows Allfred is a formidable candidate and challenger, and it shows in the polls that he's within striking distance," Flavin said.

Looking at the cumulative amount raised since January 1st of 2023, Cruz started ahead, and Allred took the lead in fundraising except for July through September, when they were about even.

It's hard to tell where the campaign funds come from because federal law doesn't require candidates to disclose donors who give less than 200 dollars.

Allred and Cruz have received 29 million and 15 million from donors who don't have to disclose where they live.

"In many states, the presidential race isn't that competitive, so we want to give citizens a chance to contribute where it might have the best effect," Flavin said.

McLennan County Republican Party Chair Christopher DeCluitt told 25 News what he believes about Allred leading in fundraising totals.

"It's unknown and we're concerned about it. We want Cruz to win, but looking back to the race with Beto and now the race with Colin Allred," DeCluitt said. "I think he is radical, but he is a likable person."