FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Military prosecutors called three witnesses and presented a detailed slideshow Tuesday during a lengthy Article 32 preliminary hearing against former Army Major Blaine McGraw, an OB-GYN accused of secretly recording and inappropriately touching patients.

Watch the full story here:

Here's what military prosecutors are alleging against former Army doctor Blaine McGraw

McGraw now faces 8 charges and 273 specifications connected up to 97 alleged victims.

Attorney Andrew Cobos, who represents more than 100 former patients in a Bell County civil lawsuit against McGraw, said the hearing marked a significant step forward.

"This is the beginning. This is a great first step to hold Doctor McGraw accountable in the criminal justice system," Cobos said.

The civil lawsuit accuses McGraw of crimes similar to those the U.S. military is now prosecuting.

"Yesterday's hearing was encouraging for a lot of our clients, and it was encouraging to see that the government has put on such a strong case against Doctor Blaine McGraw," Cobos said.

Here is a breakdown of each charge:

92 specifications of abusive sexual contact and sexual assault stem from allegedly unnecessary manual breast exams.

1 specification of attempted sexual assault.

1 specification of attempted subornation of perjury. Investigators played part of a recorded phone call in which McGraw allegedly tried to persuade a woman to lie during his child custody case.

66 specifications of indecent recording connected to videos found on his devices.

92 specifications of assault consummated by battery relate to accusations of improper pelvic exams.

18 specifications of conduct unbecoming an officer stem from additional video recordings that did not include nudity.

1 specification of extramarital sexual misconduct with a patient, supported by text messages and explicit photos.

1 specification of willfully disobeying a superior officer after McGraw allegedly contacted one of the accusers despite orders not to.

1 specification of dereliction of duty for allegedly falsifying medical documentation.

One of the cases involves alleged victim 52 — a woman whose husband discovered McGraw recording video during a medical exam. Prosecutors say that discovery may have triggered the investigation that led to this case.

Cobos said the charges are validating for his clients.

"It's validating. It's validating for my clients. We've gone through extensive interviews and they've reported these very sensitive facts to us that we included in the lawsuit. It's validating to them to hear the government uncover evidence," Cobos said.

On the civil side, Cobos said his firm's main focus is on Federal Tort Claims Act claims against the Army. He said they are currently in a waiting period while the Department of Justice responds to those claims.

"Don't get me wrong, the JAGs have done a great job in prosecuting this case. But on the civil side, we still don't have a lot of information about what the army knew," Cobos said.

Cobos said the Army should be held financially accountable for the harm McGraw caused under its supervision.

"To make no mistake about it, you can never undo the harm that McGraw caused. But the government could give these women compensation for the harms that were suffered under their guidance and under their supervision," Cobos said.

Read more coverage on and before McGraw's Article 32 preliminary hearing:

Military prosecutors present evidence against former Fort Hood doctor at preliminary hearing

Army doctor at Fort Hood faces additional charges, now accused by 96 victims

Former Fort Hood OB-GYN preliminary hearing scheduled for charges involving 73 victims

Former Fort Hood doctor accused of secret recordings waives right to preliminary hearing, UCMJ experts react

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