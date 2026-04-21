Former Fort Hood OB-GYN preliminary hearing scheduled for charges involving 73 victims

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Former Fort Hood Army obstetrician-gynecologist Maj. Blaine McGraw is scheduled for an Article 32 preliminary hearing on May 26 to address new charges involving 73 victims.

McGraw faces a total of six charges and 146 specifications for incidents that allegedly occurred between Oct. 6, 2023, and Dec. 1, 2025.

He previously waived his right to an Article 32 preliminary hearing before new charges were filed against him earlier this month

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. CDT at Fort Hood.

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