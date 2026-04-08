Former Fort Hood Army doctor faces additional sexual assault, indecent recording charges involving 73 victims

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — The U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel preferred additional charges on April 7 against Major Blaine McGraw, a 47-year-old obstetrician-gynecologist assigned to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, Texas.

McGraw now faces a total of six charges and 146 specifications for incidents that allegedly occurred between Oct. 6, 2023, and Dec. 1, 2025. The case involves 73 victims.

Specifically, McGraw is charged with 64 specifications of sexual abuse and assault, 66 specifications of indecent recording, 13 specifications of conduct unbecoming, one specification of attempted sexual assault, one specification of extramarital sexual misconduct, and one specification of willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer. These are in violation of Articles 120, 120c, 133, 134, and 90 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The alleged offenses involving 72 female patients occurred during medical examinations at the medical center from Oct. 6, 2023, to Oct. 17, 2025. One additional victim, who was not a patient, was secretly video recorded at a private residence off-post near Fort Hood.

The new charges incorporate and build upon initial charges preferred on Dec. 9, 2025. The original charges included 54 specifications for indecent visual recording, five specifications of conduct unbecoming an officer, one specification of willful disobedience of a superior officer, and one specification of making a false official statement in violation of Articles 120c, 133, 90, and 107 of the UCMJ.

McGraw previously waived a preliminary hearing for the original charges. Now that additional charges have been preferred, a neutral officer will be assigned and a date scheduled to conduct a preliminary hearing, which is required before charges can be referred for trial by general court-martial.

The case remains an open investigation. Prosecutors will continue to coordinate with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division to determine if additional charges are warranted. McGraw is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

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