Water safety tips and swim lessons from YMCA of Greater Waco ahead of Memorial Day weekend

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — With Memorial Day weekend approaching and summer right around the corner, the YMCA of Greater Waco is urging families to prioritize water safety — and warning that the stakes could not be higher.

Drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental death in children, and Texas leads the country in the percentage of child drowning deaths.

"Drowning is a silent death," said Chris Bradford, associate executive director of the YMCA of Greater Waco. "They can't speak. It's not like on Baywatch where they're screaming from the water, 'Help, help, help.' The kid will go under, and you will not hear it."

Bradford, who trained the Y's swim instructors, said constant supervision is one of the most critical safety measures a parent or caregiver can take near the water.

"There should always be at least one person with eyes on the kids at all times," Bradford said.

Key water safety tips

Bradford offered several recommendations for families heading to pools, lakes, or other bodies of water this weekend:

Stay within arm's reach of children at all times

Never swim alone

Designate a water watcher — at least one person whose sole responsibility is watching the kids

Wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket — weak or non-swimmers should always have one available and wear it

Avoid water deeper than chest level if you are not a strong swimmer

Stay hydrated — swimming is physical exercise, and dehydration can cause cramps and fatigue that make it harder to get out of the water

Know your gear

Bradford also cautioned parents about the difference between safe and unsafe flotation devices. U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets and puddle jumpers — appropriate for preschoolers — will have "U.S. Coast Guard approved" printed on a label inside the jacket or on the packaging.

Inflatable water wings, however, are not U.S. Coast Guard-approved and should be avoided.

"They can pop. They can deflate. The kids can fall out of them," Bradford said.

Swim lessons: the earlier, the better

The best long-term protection against drowning, Bradford said, is learning to swim — and starting early.

"As soon as they're comfortable, get them in the water," Bradford said.

The YMCA of Greater Waco offers swim lessons starting at 6 weeks of age, through which infants can begin learning to float and hold their breath. Lessons continue through adulthood.

Bradford said the generational impact of not knowing how to swim is significant.

"If a parent doesn't learn to swim, their kid is 10 times more likely not to learn to swim," Bradford said.

Even without formal instruction, Bradford encouraged parents to start with the basics.

"Teach them to float. Put them in the water, hold them by the back of their head, let them feel it, and let them float," Bradford said.

YMCA programs serving the Waco community

Noah Johnson, aquatics coordinator at the YMCA of Greater Waco, said the organization has expanded its reach this summer through several community programs.

One of the largest recently completed efforts was a partnership with La Vega ISD, through which the Y served nearly 200 students from approximately March through the end of April, teaching essential water safety skills.

"We got to teach them the essential basic safety around the water, things to know, and if they have any issues, they feel more confident in the water," Johnson said.

Starting this summer, the Y is also partnering with Hawaiian Falls on the other side of Waco to offer Y swim lessons at that location, expanding access for families for whom the main Y facility may be out of the way. Johnson said a couple dozen participants had already signed up.

Additionally, children enrolled in the Y's summer camp program receive swim lessons at no additional cost as part of their regular camp schedule. Johnson estimated approximately 60 campers participated in that program last year.

The Y also offers adult swim lessons on Monday nights.

Financial assistance available

For families who cannot afford swim lessons, the YMCA of Greater Waco offers financial aid and scholarships.

"It's never too late to start to get those foundational skills started," Johnson said.

Families interested in financial assistance or swim lesson registration can visit the YMCA of Greater Waco's website, stop by the front desk, or contact Johnson directly.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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