Army doctor at Fort Hood faces additional charges, now accused by 96 victims

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — The U.S. Army has filed additional charges against Maj. Blaine McGraw, an obstetrician-gynecologist formerly assigned to Fort Hood's Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, bringing the total number of alleged victims to 96, with 89 in the Fort Hood area.

The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel announced the expanded charges against McGraw, 48, who now faces eight charges and 273 specifications for incidents allegedly occurring between 2019 and 2026.

The additional charges significantly expand the case from the 73 victims previously reported in April. McGraw originally faced six charges and 146 specifications before the latest filing.

According to the Army, McGraw is charged with 92 specifications of abusive sexual contact and sexual assault, one specification of attempted sexual assault, 66 specifications of indecent recording, 92 specifications of assault consummated by a battery, and 18 specifications of conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman. Additional charges include extramarital sexual misconduct, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, and dereliction of duty.

The alleged offenses span two military medical facilities. Seven alleged victims were patients at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, from June 2019 to July 2023. The majority of alleged incidents — involving 87 victims — occurred at Fort Hood's medical center from August 2023 to October 2025.

The charges also include allegations involving two non-patient victims: one allegedly secretly video recorded at a private residence near Fort Hood, and another related to a subordination of perjury charge in a separate judicial proceeding.

McGraw's Article 32 preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26 at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Hood. He had previously waived his right to such a hearing before the additional charges were filed.

The preliminary hearing officer will review evidence to determine probable cause for each charge. The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel will then decide whether to refer the case to court-martial.

The charges are allegations, and McGraw is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Army investigators continue to examine the case for potential additional charges.

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