Here's how Waco's year-round water restrictions are going

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Waco put permanent year-round water restrictions in place over the summer to conserve water.

25 News checked in with the Waco Water Department to find out how the restrictions are going.

Water is a precious resource —

"Water is most precious resource we have and we want to be good stewards of it," said the Director of Water Utility Services, Lisa Tyler.

That’s why the City of Waco says they implemented a permanent conservation plan this past summer allowing homes and businesses to water only three days a week.

"We’re early in it, so it’s hard to compare to the prior two years because we were in a severe drought in 23 and 22," Tyler said.

25 News asked about citations and fines, and Lisa Tyer says they started with a soft push allowing people time to get used to the new rules — she says they will be more strict this month.

Here’s a look at the permanent restrictions in Waco.

Even addresses can water Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, and odd addresses water on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday — there should be no watering any days between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"If lake levels drop, we could go into drought stage and decrease number of watering," Tyler said.

Car washes and water parks are exempt from the restrictions.

Tyer says she hasn’t received any pushback from people who are upset with those exemptions.