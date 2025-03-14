Here's everything you need to know about the bill to change Daylight Saving Time

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — We’ve recently been enjoying longer days thanks to daylight saving time.

If our State Representative Pat Curry’s bill passes, Texas will abolish daylight saving time. 25 News talked to the Waco lawmaker about his proposed bill.

State Representative Pat Curry filed a House bill to eliminate daylight saving time.

It would eliminate the time change in March that gives us more sunlight in the summer months. Curry said, “The time change causes issues. We have a lot of constituent input. It costs a lot of money, and there are many accidents due to lack of sleep and catching up on sleep.”

Studies show that the week after the U.S. changes to daylight saving time, 480 million dollars in productivity is lost. Curry says his constituents have mixed opinions on the bill depending on what they do for a living.

“From a farmer and truck driver, they would rather it be on standard time, and from the outdoor activities standpoint, they would rather have more time in the afternoon," Curry said.

A senate bill filed by Houston Senator Paul Bettencourt would also allow voters to decide whether to eliminate daylight savings time in a statewide referendum in November.

Representative Curry says his bill can pass the House, but they will look at both bills and see what happens.

“It’s getting this conversation on the table to start the discussion on whether we should change it," Curry said.

Currently, two states, Hawaii and most of Arizona, don’t observe daylight saving time.