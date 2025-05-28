Here's a look at the numbers for school districts' increases for teacher pay raises and student allotments

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — We’re finally seeing some real numbers from the teacher pay raise bill that passed the Senate.

25 News talked to State Representative Pat Curry, who said McLennan County is faring very well. The House had a lengthy discussion on HB 2 and then sent it to the Senate, which passed it on Friday with amendments.

It’s the $8.5 billion school funding package that includes teacher pay raises and more money per student.

“I’m anxious to get HB 2 back from the Senate," State Representative Pat Curry said.

The previous House proposal sought to increase the basic allotment from $6,160 to $6,555 per student, but the Senate proposed a more modest allotment increase, instead focusing on teacher pay raises.

Therefore, the basic allotment amount will increase by $55 per student, from $395.

“Increase per child is a big deal, and I can tell you the increase per child has been very solid. The amount is huge," Curry said.

Curry has been pouring over the numbers.

Curry says, “When they do school finance, they do a run so we can see how they will fare based on the budget. And ours fare well.”

SCHOOL BUDGETS:

Waco ISD will receive $7.2 million more in its operating budget for teacher pay raises and basic allotment per student.

Midway ISD will receive an additional $ 4.9 million.

Robinson ISD will receive an additional $ 2 million.

Representative Curry has been helping local schools with that information.

“I’ve been in contact with schools, and we’ve given them the numbers so they can see how it’s going to work and get increase in funding. walking them through the changes not in allotment but avenues,” Curry said.

The bill goes back to the House for approval and then to the governor’s desk.

Below is a picture of school runs released to 25 News by the office of Pat Curry.