'Helpless feeling': Baylor parents react to campus lockdown

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University went into lockdown Thursday after robbery suspects fleeing a traffic stop on IH-35 abandoned their vehicle and ran onto campus, prompting an urgent shelter-in-place alert. Law enforcement agencies, including Texas DPS and Baylor PD, took at least one suspect into custody. 25 News spoke to parents and students after the incident, who say they faced fear and uncertainty during the ordeal.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Confusion and high alert at Baylor University Thursday afternoon after the campus shared this message on Facebook, informing students, staff and nearby residents of a ‘dangerous situation.'

“It says Waco campus seek secure shelter, stay away from doors and windows, this is not a drill,” said Baylor parent Hannah Farr.

Shortly after, 25 News confirmed several agencies were searching for robbery suspects last seen campus.

Texas DPS reported they were in the middle of a traffic stop on IH-35 when the driver didn't stop and fled from police.

That was when the driver and two passengers got out of the car and took off on foot.

25 News was on campus as DPS troopers and Baylor PD could be seen taking at least one suspect into custody.

“I love the Waco community, but it’s still a concern when you hear that and think of all the kids there, it’s a helpless feeling as a parent,” said Farr.

25 News spoke with the mother of two Baylor students, who says she felt an overwhelming sense of fear when she got the alerts from campus.

“Honestly, I just drove around the campus and just prayed. I did two loops and prayed, and let my family know. It’s concerning when you hear that and you think of all the kids there, and it’s a helpless feeling as a parent,” said Farr.

The full statement from Baylor University can be read below;

Earlier today, at approximately 11:50 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a traffic violation on northbound IH-35 just south of Waco. The driver failed to stop and fled from law enforcement, initiating a pursuit. The vehicle continued to evade law enforcement until reaching the Baylor campus, where the driver and two passengers exited the vehicle and fled on foot. It was unknown if the suspects were armed.



At 12:10 p.m., with a heavy law enforcement presence on campus, Baylor DPS activated the Baylor Alert emergency notification system – which included an initial Baylor Alert text message and use of the outdoor notification system (sirens) – instructing the campus to shelter in place. While the outdoor sirens were reactivated multiple times throughout the incident, a follow-up Baylor Alert via text and email was issued at 12:41 p.m. after Texas DPS asked Baylor to maintain its lockdown while authorities continued searching the area. Once law enforcement determined the suspects were no longer on campus, the shelter-in-place advisory was lifted through a Baylor Alert text and email sent at 1:13 p.m., and normal activities were able to resume on campus. Baylor University

