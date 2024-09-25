Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo: Minors attending, ID policy and more

The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo begins next weekend, and there have been some rumors about minors not being allowed unaccompanied.

25 News reached out to the fair organizers and they say no changes have been made to that policy.

Many families look forward to the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, and the organizers are getting ready too.

"We’re excited, stressed, and blessed," said one organizer, Melinda Adams.

Stressed after a recent rumor saying minors aren’t allowed without chaperones made its way to social media — this had Waco residents calling the ExtraCo business offices.

"A Waco citizen tagged a lot of Waco groups and people just assumed it’s Waco and it’s not," Adams said.

Adams says that rumor is untrue, the fair welcomes kids unaccompanied for now — the board said they are not making any changes to that policy this year.

"We are a family-friendly event and we want fans out to enjoy," she said.

"We like well-behaved kids, but welcome all kids."

There is one change to know about it though.

For those planning on purchasing alcohol at the fair, everyone 21 and up will have to show a photo ID — previously only visitors who looked under 30 years old had to present ID’s.

"Anyone purchasing alcohol make sure you have your photo ID with you," Adams said.

But as for minors, they are welcome inside the fair without an adult — remember, the clear bag policy is still in place for the second year in a row.

The livestock show kicks off Wednesday and the fair begins next Thursday.