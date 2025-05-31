Health officials advise some people should not get measles vaccine, despite the outbreak in Texas

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — McLenan County is currently reporting eight measles cases, with at least seven of those individuals being unvaccinated. Health officials say vaccination is the best protection, but not everyone should receive the vaccine.

"Folks do have to remember, however, the Measles is really one of the most, if not the most easily contracted and easily spread viral respiratory illnesses that we have," said Dr. William Glomb with Waco Family Medicine.

Dr. Glomb, who has been treating children for more than 40 years, says he's experienced five measles outbreaks across the country throughout his time practicing medicine.

"There have been small outbreaks over my career, and have had to deal with measles cases in the hospital in the ICU and so forth," Dr. Glomb said.

The doctor emphasized that unvaccinated individuals face the highest risk during outbreaks.

"Unvaccinated folks tend to be, unfortunately, the ones highest at risk," Dr. Glomb said.

However, the Waco-McLennan County Health District advises that certain people should not receive the measles vaccine, including:



Anyone who has had a severe allergic reaction to MMR or any vaccine ingredient

Immunocompromised individuals

Women who are pregnant

Additionally, if you're sick or have had a bad reaction to a vaccine before, you should consult with your doctor about vaccination options.

For those who cannot receive the vaccine, Dr. Glomb says healthcare providers can help with alternative protection methods.

"There's a lot of lot of things, I mean, short of those things we talked about with the immunoglobulin, with the vitamin A, there's certainly all the standard infection control things that we can all practice in our communities," Dr. Glomb said.

Despite the increase in measles cases, health officials clarify that McLennan County is not experiencing an outbreak.

"All of those cases have been investigated, and there's no chance of it spreading any further. Those were contained, and they haven't been exposed anywhere else, and so there have been no contact anywhere else,"Dr. Glomb said.

The measles vaccine is available at the Health District's clinic without an appointment. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Waco Family Medicine has a pediatric hotline; to reach it, call (254) 313-KIDS (5437)

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

