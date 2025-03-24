HB 10 would allow Texans to give feedback on regulations through website

25 News shared a story last week regarding Texas' DOGE committee, which will attempt to cut waste and fraud in state government.

Senior reporter Lauren Adams spoke to Waco’s State Representative Pat Curry who says he’s co-authored a bill, which would create an efficiency office.

HB 10 is a new bill which would form a commission called the “Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office” that would report to the governor.

"Their job would be to work with agencies to come up with plan to not create rules or regulations that are abusing the system and creating laws with them," Curry said.

There are currently 274,000 regulations in Texas affecting things like plumbing, elderly care, health care, dentistry and medicaid

This bill would also make a website where those agencies could check if there’s a regulation, get notified if there a rule put in place for a subject, then Texans can comment back to the agency to let them know how it affects them.

"You can comment back and say, 'This hurts my business or land owner rights'," Curry said.

"HB 10 takes critical steps to reign in the unchecked rule-making authority of Texas state agencies," one person wrote.

"It will grow government, and make government less efficient," Eric Stratton wrote in, opposing the bill — an opinion Curry disagrees with.

"Sometimes you have to invest to save money you buy equipment and takes a couple of years to be created," he said.

"We’ll spend some money, but we’re creating a transparency, which should be able to save a whole lot of money.”

Curry also says this is something the state of Virginia has done, which has made the state millions of dollars.