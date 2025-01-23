Have you seen this person? Falls Co. Sheriff's office searching for theft suspect

MARLIN, Texas — Neighbors in Falls County have had recent encounters with their property being stolen. The Falls Co. Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help finding suspect Matthew Trey Tepe.



Falls County Sheriff Jason Campbell says their suspect - Matthew Trey Tepe.

Tepe has warrants out for his arrest including other offenses unrelated to theft.

If you see or know of Tepe's whereabouts you should contact the Sheriff's Office at 254-883-1431.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

" I want the people of Falls County to rest assured that we are tirelessly committed to keeping them and their property safe,” Falls County Sheriff Jason Campbell said.

Some of our neighbors in Falls County have had recent encounters with their property being stolen.

Take a look at this — Sheriff Campbell said this is their suspect - Matthew Trey Tepe.

Officers say he was caught on camera stealing a neighbor's gas can off of their front porch.

Now — Falls County officials are asking for the community's help in finding him.

"The gentleman that we're looking for is wanted on felony warrants. We had some communication with that individual, he had told us that he was going to turn himself in. Well that failed to happen and we're asking the public's help to get us the right information, so we can take him into custody and bring him in on the warrants that are outstanding,” Falls County Executive Chief Steve Smith said.

With multiple warrants out for Tepe's arrest — Sheriff Jason Campbell said locating him is a high priority.

"We've had deputies looking for him and now we've appealed to the community," Campbell said. "We're going to use every means at our disposal to bring a swift end to this."

Even bringing their search to social media.

Officials said neighbors have already played a key role in their investigation.

"The citizens are a tremendous resource. When we get that information out, people know him, they know where he hangs out, and they know who he runs with. When we get that information out, we start getting feedback from the public and that's so important that we have that help coming back to us, it helps us do our jobs,” Smith said.

Although Sheriff Campbell has been in office for less than one month — he said he's dedicated to protecting our neighbors.

" I believe that being professional and accountable to the voters is making sure we use every means at our disposal to prosecute wrongdoers and we are going to do that,” Campbell said.

If you see or know of Tepe's whereabouts you should contact the Sheriff's Office at 254-883-1431.

