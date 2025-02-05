Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library expands space with moveable shelves funded by $37,000 grant

CALDWELL, Texas (KRHD) — The Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library in Caldwell assembled moveable bookshelves to create additional space.



The Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library has struggled with limited space for months, creating challenges during programs.

Library staff purchased Shelves on Wheels with a $37,000 grant so the library can move them whenever it needs more space.

Program Coordinator Cat Addison says this is only a temporary solution and the library could eventually relocate to a bigger space.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library has been dealing with a shortage of space for months.

Their solution is shelves on wheels.

"We've got these three sets of shelves. They replaced all of the other shelves that were here, and they're all on wheels, so that means that if we need more classroom space or any space, more space than what we've got for anything, we can move them out of the way and increase our space by almost double," Addison said.

Program Coordinator Cat Addison tells 15ABC it was paid through a $37,000 grant from the Ladd & Katherine Hancher Library Foundation.

"We have room to move the tables around, the TV, any other boards or equipment we might need, and not feel cramped," she said.

She says the shelves will help with all 15 programs, especially its GED classes and story times.

"We do the story time every Wednesday, and it's so much fun," Willingham said.

Parents like Joshua Willingham are excited about the change.

"It's wonderful because it's gonna give them a lot more room to do more activities," he said.

But he's more excited about the investment.

"No libraries get any love anymore. Everything's online, like I said, so you know that's one of the big things I like seeing is that the actual physical library is getting some love," Willingham said.

So he can continue the tradition with his kid.

"I've got the little one now, and I definitely want him to, you know, enjoy this, and we have another one on the way, so like, I'll be here indefinitely," he said.

