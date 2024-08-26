Caldwell library faces space constraints; City considers expansion, relocation

CALDWELL, Texas (KRHD) — The Caldwell City Council is searching for solutions as the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library runs out of space for its programs.



The Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library in Caldwell is running out of space.

They have multiple programs being held at the same time, causing noise issues.

The City of Caldwell is considering options such as expansion or moving to a different building.

Temporary solutions, such as putting books on wheels, are being explored.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Harrie P. Woodson Library is thriving more now since it's creation decades ago.

"We're definitely seeing more people interact with the library," Library and Community Services Manager, Heidi Frazier said.

But there's just one problem —

"Space is getting harder and harder to come by," she said.

They're running out of room.

"When we hold our Adult Basic Education classes, we have as many as four or five programs being held here in this building at once, and it's a little noisy," Frazier said.

The library has at least 12 ongoing programs.

"We've got D&D for teenagers," Program Coordinator Cat Addison. "Our newest story time is called Not Your Mother's Story Time. Every week or month is going to be a really exciting new event or activity for special guests."

Plus, two more being introduced this fall.

"More people would be able to fit in the building, so, you know, so we could have more programs going at the same time. We can offer more things to the community," Addison said.

Heidi tells me the city knows about the problem.

"I know that city council is looking at the possibility of a solution so that would be expansion, moving into a different building that the city owns. I suppose possibly purchasing another building," Frazier said.

No one at the city was available to tell me how the options could impact taxpayers.

But the idea of more room is a big hit for regulars like Patricia Williams and Christine Riojas.

"You're doing work, and when they have reading and stuff, the children are all here, and sometimes that's distracting," Riojas said.

"She's right. We need maybe more room, more departments," Williams said.

Heidi tells me it's only a matter of time, but she does have some temporary solutions in the works.

"Right now, we're writing a grant to try to put a lot of our books on wheels so that we'll be able to move part of the collection out of the way," Frazier said.

Follow Brieanna on social media!