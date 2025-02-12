Hallsburg ISD school board makes decision on Superintendent Douglas Marvin

HALLSBURG, Texas (KXXV) — Tuesday night, the Hallsburg ISD school board decided the fate of Superintendent Douglas Marvin, who was charged last weekend with public intoxication.

After originally placing Marvin on paid administrative leave last week, the board voted to keep him on leave indefinitely.

It also selected John Turpin as interim superintendent, but a contract still needs to be signed.

Some parents spoke up to take issue with the board for a perceived lack of communication with the community.

"We just want the transparency of knowing what is going on, and then on top of that you know I sat in this room almost a year ago exactly last March when some displayed behavior were brought up in this meeting," said a Hallsburg ISD parent, Travis Moles.

"Have they been looked into? Maybe things could've been corrected and not been to the point where we're now."

Moles never received an answer from the board — several parents said off-camera that they wanted Marvin out as superintendent.

