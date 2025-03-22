HALFTIME: Texas A&M leads Michigan 39-35

DENVER, Colorado (KXXV) — Texas A&M continues their March Madness journey as they face Michigan in the second round with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line.

At the half the Aggies lead 39-35.

It was a back and forth first half with Pharrel Payne leading the way with 14 points.

The Aggies have one more half to go, looking to make it to the Sweet Sixteen. Tune in for score updates!

Follow Shahji on social media!