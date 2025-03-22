Watch Now
HALFTIME: Texas A&M leads Michigan 39-35

David Zalubowski/AP
Texas A&amp;M guard Manny Obaseki, left, passes the ball as Michigan guard Rubin Jones defends during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DENVER, Colorado (KXXV) — Texas A&M continues their March Madness journey as they face Michigan in the second round with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line.

At the half the Aggies lead 39-35.

It was a back and forth first half with Pharrel Payne leading the way with 14 points.

The Aggies have one more half to go, looking to make it to the Sweet Sixteen. Tune in for score updates!

