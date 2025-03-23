HALFTIME: Baylor women's basketball leads Ole Miss 29-26

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor women's basketball is back at home taking on Ole Miss.

This is the second ever NCAA Tournament game at the Foster Pavilion.

Ole Miss would take an early lead at the end of the first quarter leading 20-16. Baylor would continue to fight as Aaronette Vonleh scored six points in the first going 3-3 on the floor.

Vonleh at the half has 10 points.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is in her second game back since returning from injury and quickly made an impact in the first half with five points.

At the half Baylor takes back their lead 29-26.

Tune in as we will keep you updated on the final score.

