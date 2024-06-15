Gun owners talk about gun responsibility

(KXXV) — Owning a gun was a lifestyle Ashley Dargbeh wasn't accustomed to until her husband taught her about protection and respecting a gun.



"Sometimes we take our guns and we put it directly on the dining room table," said Dargbeh

Dargbeh never leaves her home without her gun

There are mixed feelings on Friday's Supreme Court ruling reversing the Trump-era ban on bump stocks, but for Ashley -- she tells me it doesn't make a difference.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"People want to go home at the end of the day," said Dargbeh.

Ashley Dargbeh's driving force as a wife and mother of two. She carries her gun everywhere she goes. But that wasn't always the case.

"So I was not raised with guns. I was mostly raised around water. Once I met him that's when I got more into guns and starting to learn a little bit more about them," said Dargbeh.

Ashley tells me her interest in guns truly grew once she had kids. She credits her husband for educating the family on gun safety and respect.

"Sometimes we take our guns and we put it directly on the dining room table. Our kids walk right past it. They don't pay any attention because they know it's not a toy," said Dargbeh.

The couple understands the dangers that come with gun ownership. There are mixed feelings on Friday's Supreme Court ruling reversing the Trump-era ban on bump stocks, but for Ashley -- she tells me it doesn't make a difference.

"I don't think it makes a difference from having that. That and then having a pistol or rifle is not the gun," said Dargbeh.

Dargbeh's husband, who didn't want to be on camera, believes the focus of gun control should be all about education. His wife agrees.

"And I think that's the first step on a lot of things getting educated. A lot of people are not educated about what it is. They're afraid of it which yes, you shouldn't be afraid of it but also you should not be afraid of," said Dargbeh.

Follow Chantale on social media!