GOING DANCING: Baylor men's basketball heads to NCAA Tournament

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears are heading to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears were placed in the East Region where Duke is the No. 1 seed.

Baylor will take on Mississippi State in their first matchup in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday, March 21.

With this, Scott Drew has now taken Baylor to 13 NCAA Tournament appearances.

Last year, the Bears won one game in the NCAA tournament against Colgate before losing to Clemson.

