Tragic Loss: Connally ISD student 'Za'Hir' remembered with animated tribute

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The family of the Connally ISD student who was hit on Lake Shore Drive and ultimately died of his injuries is preparing for his funeral.

Little Za'Hir Johnson touched a lot of lives in his five years on earth.

"I'm going to miss him and his smile, energy, and aura," Za'Hir's grandmother Shumeka Freeman said. "Just everything about him."

Johnson was hit by a car on Lake Shore Drive on October 9th at 9:30 p.m., leaving Za'Hir to fight for his life, but ultimately he succumbed to his injuries.

Since then, the community has come together online and in person, especially Connally ISD and neighboring school districts, which sent the family flowers.

Now, there's a way you can help the family.

They've created a GoFundMe account for unexpected costs and a unique tombstone.

"The money is going to his animated tombstone," Freeman said.

Now, the family is preparing to say their final goodbye, and that's when they said they'll need your support the most.

"When you're around everyone, it's okay, but when you're alone, it's different," Freeman said. We're going to need prayers for the days ahead."

The family said only donate to the GoFundMe, no other fundraisers.

His funeral services will be Saturday, October 26, at 11 a.m. at Serenity Life Celebrations at 7524 Bosque Blvd.

The link to the GoFundMe account is https://www.gofundme.com/f/6yqasn-support-zahirs-family-in-their-time-of-need?qid=d37b78686690a0ac854400dc6dce97c4