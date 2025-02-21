Former Rockdale ISD teacher avoids prison, receives probation after inappropriate student relationship

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — Former Rockdale ISD teacher Shawnee Despain was sentenced to 10 years probation by a district judge after pleading guilty to having an inappropriate relationship with a student.



Former Rockdale ISD teacher Shawnee Despain was arrested in 2023 and charged with possession of child porn and having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student, which resulted in a pregnancy.

She was sentenced to 10 years probation, received a $3,000 fine, forfeited her teaching license, and will undergo a sex offender evaluation.

DA Brian Price says his office pushed for a prison sentence. Still, the court ruled otherwise, sparking concerns about gender disparities in sentencing and outrage among local parents and the school district.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When news broke that a former teacher at Rockdale ISD was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student, Jacey Gray was the first to know.

"Initially, I was shocked that that could happen in our small town," she said.

But the teacher's, Shawee Despain, sentence comes as a bigger shock to her as a parent.

"I think that a slap on the wrist doesn't show others that may have the same mindset that they can get away with it," Gray said.

Despain was charged with possession of child porn and having an inappropriate relationship — both felonies — back in 2023, which resulted in a pregnancy.

Now, she's required to pay a $3,000 fine, give up her teacher's license, and must undergo a sex offender evaluation.

I talked to Milam County District Attorney Brian Price.

"I treated this similar to a sexual assault situation of, you know, just because you've got that power imbalance," he said.

He tells 15ABC this isn't the outcome they were hoping to get.

"We were asking the judge to sentence her to prison time with no probation," Price said.

However, they could only prove that the relationship was ongoing when the student was 17, the age of consent in Texas.

Rockdale ISD sent 15ABC a statement:

Rockdale ISD is deeply disappointed in the outcome of Friday’s sentencing hearing. Rockdale ISD firmly believes that Mrs. Despain’s actions were unacceptable and that educators must be held accountable for misconduct, regardless of gender or the student’s age.

“We need our policymakers to ensure that justice is applied consistently and fairly in all cases involving the safety of students,” stated Superintendent Dr. Denise Monzingo. “I worry that, without meaningful consequences, this ruling risks minimizing the severity of the offense, suggesting that educators can exploit their power with fewer consequences.”

"Why is the book not thrown at a female teacher when we all know it would have been thrown at a male teacher? So, I guess my thing is why are we more worried about our daughters being protected than we are our sons being protected?," Gray said.

Now, Jacey tells 15ABC she's worried about her son's safety and the conversation she'll have to have.

"I have a son. That concerns me is when he gets into the high school era of his life, (2:52) do i have to worry every single day is my son being preyed on at a school that i'm supposed to be able to trust that he is there and safe all day long?"

