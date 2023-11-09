Parents react to former Rockdale ISD educator's inappropriate student-teacher relationship

ROCKDALE, Texas — Sharee Mitchell grew up attending Rockdale ISD schools.

She says hearing rumors about inappropriate student-teacher relationships isn't new.

"I want to say probably 20 years ago, yes, but I was told — they kept saying it — but come to find out, it wasn't true," Mitchell said.

But now, she's a mother with two kids going to her former high school, and the district is facing a real allegation.

"To me, it's an awful situation knowing a student-teacher relationship," Mitchell said.

Former high school teacher Shawnee Despain turned herself in to Milam County Jail Tuesday.

She's charged with possession/promotion of child pornography and an improper relationship between educator and student — both felonies.

She's being held on a $350,000 bond in total.

The district learned about the allegations of Despain engaging in a relationship with a former student on Sept. 21, according to the district's press release.

The district immediately suspended Despain, pending an internal investigation, and eventually involved the City of Rockdale Police Department, which took over the criminal investigation.

Then, Despain resigned on Sept. 27.

Mitchell says she believes the district handled it well.

"Once it got out and the superintendent and principals got a word on it, they reacted really fast to the situation, which I'm grateful for that," Mitchell said. "They put notes out to parents."

Jennifer Veit, a resident of Lexington who grew up in Rockdale, believes the district handled it as best as they could.

Her nephews attend Rockdale Junior High School.

"It's sad because that's not probably what [the student] was looking for. [The student] was probably looking for just help at school, and you know, it's just wrong. That's all I can say," Veit said. "It's just wrong. You're an adult and [the student] is a child."

Superintendent Denise Monzingo said in the release that the school is cooperating with police.

"The allegations, against Ms. Despain, are a grave violation of our district's policies and code of conduct, and we take them very seriously," Monzingo said.

Mitchell says she doesn't have too many safety concerns for her children, and neither does Veit for her nephews.

Mitchell says the district speaks to students about signs of inappropriate behavior and encourages students to send in anonymous reports through its "Quick Tip" program.

But Veit does feel a bit of concern.

"Sometimes it's just an isolated incident... sometimes I think it's just, the same thing, just a predator," Veit said.

The police department is still investigating the incident, but Mitchell and Veit believe Despain should face proper punishment if found guilty of the charges.

"Well, she should be registered as a sex offender like anybody else who commits a crime with a kid," Mitchell said.

"She should get her some help, and she should go to jail," Veit said.

No further detail was provided by the district or police department.