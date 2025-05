WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Michigan defensive lineman Alessandro Lorenzetti commits to Baylor, confirming on social media.

Lorenzetti did not appear in any games with the Wolverines over three seasons. However, he was named Scout Team Offensive Player of the Week during the 2022 season.

He joins a Bears defense that's led by head coach Dave Aranda. The Bears are coming off an 8-5 season that capped off with an appearance in the Texas Bowl against LSU.

Follow Shahji on social media!