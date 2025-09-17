Former Marlin animal control officer seeks dismissal of animal cruelty charges

MARLIN, Texas — Former Marlin Animal Control Officer Nicole Grams is seeking to have her animal cruelty case dismissed, citing alleged evidence tampering and threats made against her as the trial approaches.



Court documents claim city officials directed the disposal of dead dogs in a dumpster, raising questions about how key evidence in the case was handled.

Grams also alleges she received threats from local animal advocacy members, including a note left on her truck that read, “If they don’t get you, we will.”

We’re just weeks away from the trial of former Marlin Animal Control Officer Nicole Grams, who is charged with three counts of animal cruelty.

25 News has new court documents from the Falls County District Clerk’s office — shared with us by local animal advocates — which shows former Animal Control Officer Nicole Grams is pushing to have the case dismissed.

“I’m hoping that Falls County does the right thing, the moral thing and does not dismiss the case,” said local animal advocate Dorothy Sanders.

In court filings, Grams makes claims of evidence tampering and withholding evidence.

The documents also detail Grams' claims that former City Code Enforcement Officer Robert Thomas was directed by Mayor Susan Byrd and Police Chief James Hommel to dispose of a dog’s body in a city dumpster west of town.

Later, three dead dogs were reportedly discovered in that dumpster, wrapped in trash bags.

“I feel like since Nicole was at the shelter on that Tuesday with Mayor Byrd and James Hommel. While they were tampering with the evidence, they should all be charged with conspiring to tamper with evidence,” said local animal advocate Frances Fischer.

25 News reached out to Mayor Susan Byrd for a comment regarding Gram's claims against her, Thomas and Hommel — who were working as City employees at the time. But she declined comment, since she is a potential witness and cannot comment on the case.

Grams also claims that members of ‘Justice for Marlin Dogs’ group made threats against her, including a note left on her truck, reading, ‘If they don’t get you we will.’

“It’s bogus. I am upset that they made a baseless claim. They have zero evidence. I have never done that, nobody in our group has ever done that. It’s very angering,” said Sanders.

Despite Gram's claims against the group, the activists tell me their focus remains unchanged.

“We want to hold their feet to the fire and have them follow the laws that are on the books and have them prosecute what they need to prosecute,” said Fischer.

The trial date has been set for Nov. 4 at 9 a.m at the Falls County Courthouse.

