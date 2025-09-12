Trial date set for former Marlin animal control officer Nicole Grams in animal cruelty case

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — A trial date has been set for Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. in the case against former Marlin Animal Control Officer Nicole Grams.

The Falls County District Clerk Office tells 25 News that jury selection will be that morning, which is expected to take a couple hours.

The trial will follow jury selection that afternoon.

Grams was charged in February with one felony and nine misdemeanors related to animal cruelty, torture, and abandonment of dogs at the city shelter.

Grams has previously entered a plea of not guilty to multiple charges of animal cruelty and waived her scheduled arraignment in a Falls County Court.