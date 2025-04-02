Former chief of police and former police officer suing the City of Valley Mills

VALLEY MILLS, Texasc(KXXV) — Former Chief of Police Matthew Cantrell and former police officer Solomon Omotoya are both suing the City of Valley Mills



Both Cantrell and Omotoya claim the city wrongfully terminated them

Both lawsuits ask courts to award them over a million dollars

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As 25 News first told you in February, Valley Mills Police Chief Matthew Cantrell and one of his officers, Solomon Omotoya, were fired following their arrest for using city credit cards to fuel up their personal vehicles.

But now, both men are suing the city of Valley Mills for more than a million dollars, claiming wrongful termination.

Both men claim in their court filings that they had permission from Mayor Milton Boyle to use the cards.

25 News reached out to the mayor's office for a comment, but the city declined to comment.

Plus, they said the city agreed to pay $5,000 in severance if they were let go.

The suit is unclear whether this was a verbal or written agreement.

They also said they weren't allowed to defend themselves at the public meeting during which they were fired.

In his suit, Cantrell also said he never received an official notice of termination or administrative leave, claiming the city has refused to cooperate or communicate with him.

Both suits ask the court to award them a million dollars in damages, plus attorneys, and court costs and unpaid salary and benefits, totaling almost $10,000.

Follow Chantale on social media!